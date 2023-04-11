Tired Of Wordle? The NYT Has A New Game In Beta

Simplistic brain trainers have proven resilient in an age filled with larger-than-life video games and virtual reality experiences that make you feel like you've portaled to new worlds. Building on the popularity of its daily crossword puzzles, The New York Times helped thrust these games into more hands by making them freely accessible on its website and smartphone apps.

Take "Wordle," for instance. This unassuming web-based word-guessing game took the world by storm in 2020. Its players are tasked with unscrambling words using a few hints and attempts. Sometimes, the solutions are easy. Other times, you may need to reference our daily "Wordle" spoilers to save your streak.

Inspired by its success, Forbes has recently launched a similar title called "Frase." Clearly, these games are here to stay.

Now, the New York Times is adding to its pile with a numerology-oriented game called "Digits." The game is in beta, so currently, there's no accompanying smartphone app. But you can try it right now by heading to the publication's website on any device you own.