Tired Of Wordle? The NYT Has A New Game In Beta
Simplistic brain trainers have proven resilient in an age filled with larger-than-life video games and virtual reality experiences that make you feel like you've portaled to new worlds. Building on the popularity of its daily crossword puzzles, The New York Times helped thrust these games into more hands by making them freely accessible on its website and smartphone apps.
Take "Wordle," for instance. This unassuming web-based word-guessing game took the world by storm in 2020. Its players are tasked with unscrambling words using a few hints and attempts. Sometimes, the solutions are easy. Other times, you may need to reference our daily "Wordle" spoilers to save your streak.
Inspired by its success, Forbes has recently launched a similar title called "Frase." Clearly, these games are here to stay.
Now, the New York Times is adding to its pile with a numerology-oriented game called "Digits." The game is in beta, so currently, there's no accompanying smartphone app. But you can try it right now by heading to the publication's website on any device you own.
What is Digits, and how do you play?
"Digits" differs slightly from "Wordle" because you're given the final answer upfront. Your task, then, is to plug a preset collection of numbers into an equation that'll result in the target number. You use any basic mathematic operations for your task — addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.
You can only use any of the original numbers once, but you can use the new number you get in subsequent equations. The only rule is that the result can't be a fraction or a negative number.
Currently, "Digits" is also a bit more forgiving than "Wordle." You can attempt as many times as you'd like, and technically, you only need to get close to the number to consider it a success. The game scores you on a scale of stars from one to three. You get one star if your answer lands within 25 digits of the target number, two stars if you're within 10, and three stars if you can get the exact number.
There are five total puzzles you can solve per day (new ones are released daily at midnight), and you can achieve a total ranking that starts with Beginner (0 stars) through Genius (15) each day. Get going by clicking the link right here.