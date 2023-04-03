Today's Wordle Answer #653 - April 3, 2023 Solution And Hints

Still uncertain? The solution you seek to today's Worddle puzzle (#653 — April 3, 2023) is flora. It's the biological name for any plants or vegetation native to a region, with roots in ancient Roman mythology. Per Merriam-Webster, Flora was believed to be the goddess of abundance, fertility, and flowering plants, especially those that were wild or inedible. In images, Flora is depicted as an attractive young woman dressed in a flowing gown with flowers in her hair. Modern English words like floral and flourish are derived from her name, and the goddess is often associated with the rose, a symbol of love and beauty.

The Greeks also have the nymph Chloris, wife of Zephyrus, the god of the West Wind, also believed to be the goddess of flowers and spring and depicted in a likeness similar to Flora's. Per Etymonline, the Romans held a spring festival in honor of Flora. Dubbed the "Floralia," it was celebrated between April 28 to May 2 and featured comic theater and a lot of booze. The French also paid tribute to the legend of Flora by naming the eighth month on their Revolutionary calendar "Floréal." It was the second month of the spring quarter and usually ran between April 20 and May 20.

We solved the puzzle in four tries like most other players today. Our opening guess, ghost, made all but 115 possible answers disappear. "Drove" was our next guess, and it reversed the number to just six. Our third guess, "ouija," was the final spell we needed, and after it, there was only one possible answer.