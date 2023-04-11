Steve Jobs' Speeches, Photos Collected In Free 'Make Something Wonderful' E-Book

Steve Jobs was not just one of the founders of Apple — he was considered a tech visionary by many. Although he is no longer with us, countless speeches, photographs, and bits of his own writing have been preserved. Not all of them were available to the public, but now, you can get a sneak peek into Jobs' life in a completely free e-book titled "Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words."

The e-book's title comes directly from a quote that also serves as the opening to the touching collection of memories. "One of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there," said Steve Jobs in 2007. Needless to say, at that point the Apple co-founder had already made plenty of wonderful things and inspired many people to do the same.

Plenty of books about Steve Jobs have already been published, so why is "Make Something Wonderful" different? It shows and tells us things we've never seen before, and it starts long before Wozniak and Jobs founded Apple.