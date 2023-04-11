Steve Jobs' Speeches, Photos Collected In Free 'Make Something Wonderful' E-Book
Steve Jobs was not just one of the founders of Apple — he was considered a tech visionary by many. Although he is no longer with us, countless speeches, photographs, and bits of his own writing have been preserved. Not all of them were available to the public, but now, you can get a sneak peek into Jobs' life in a completely free e-book titled "Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words."
The e-book's title comes directly from a quote that also serves as the opening to the touching collection of memories. "One of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there," said Steve Jobs in 2007. Needless to say, at that point the Apple co-founder had already made plenty of wonderful things and inspired many people to do the same.
Plenty of books about Steve Jobs have already been published, so why is "Make Something Wonderful" different? It shows and tells us things we've never seen before, and it starts long before Wozniak and Jobs founded Apple.
Steve Jobs was an exquisite thinker
The introduction to "Make Something Wonderful" was written by Steve Jobs' widow, Laurene Powell Jobs. She referred to her late husband as "an exquisite thinker," aptly summarizing what must have contributed to Jobs' legendary success. "Steve [...] clearly saw what was not there, what could be there, what had to be there. His mind was never a captive of reality," writes Laurene Powell Jobs in the e-book.
The new e-book covers the life of Steve Jobs from start to finish, opening with a photo of two-year-old Steve on a bicycle, and moving on to introduce speeches and emails that have never been published before. A lot of it relates to Apple, but the book also covers his childhood and other events in his life, such as resigning from Apple, and his subsequent return that saved the company.
If you're curious about this personal insight into Steve Jobs' life, the good news is that the book is already out, and it's completely free to read and download. You can read it in its entirety on a custom website on the Steve Jobs Archive. Alternatively, download it for free with Apple Books. If that's not an option, you can download it for your device here.