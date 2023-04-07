Toyota Teases New Lexus As It Promises To Launch 10 BEVs By 2026

Toyota has outlined bold electrification plans for the immediate future, and is also teasing the development of a new luxury sedan under its Lexus brand. During Toyota's press conference earlier today, the Japanese carmaker gave a brief glimpse of an upcoming Lexus sedan in a shape similar to the delayed Tesla Cybertruck.

The upcoming Lexus car's aesthetic looks similar to that of the 2023 Toyota Prius Prime, albeit with an extra dash of edgy profile at the front and rear. Not much is known about the car, but rumors suggest it will hit dealerships as an all-electric Lexus LS sedan.

Earlier this year, Toyota's new CEO Koji Sato announced that the company "will develop next-generation BEVs for Lexus brand by 2026, with everything from the battery and platform to how a car is built optimized for BEVs." Sato further added that Lexus is, in fact, leading the BEV tech development at the company, carrying forward the torch toward Toyota's electrification and portfolio diversification goals.

At the press conference earlier today, the company divulged that experiments for charging network expansion and boosting energy efficiency are also underway at Lexus.