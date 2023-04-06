The Nord CE 3 Lite Could Be Coming To The US After All

Earlier this week, OnePlus took the covers off its newest mid-range smartphone — the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. Launched as a successor to last year's Nord CE 2 Lite, the device features marginal updates over its predecessor, including a larger display, a higher resolution primary camera, and faster charging speeds. At launch, OnePlus confirmed that the device would only be available in a handful of international markets, including India, the UAE, several South East Asia, and some European countries.

Given the long history of the OnePlus Nord CE lineup never making it to the U.S. market, most people did not expect this phone to land in the United States. However, if we are to believe a member of the OnePlus Community Forums, OnePlus has plans to bring this phone to the U.S. — albeit with a tiny catch. A key takeaway from the forum post was the possibility that the U.S. edition of the Nord CE 3 Lite will drop the CE branding and will likely be called the OnePlus Nord N30.

The OnePlus Community member scoured through the software builds of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and encountered several instances of the name "OnePlus Nord N30 5G" appearing within the code. They also came across the FCC ID for the device, which is another compelling piece of evidence about the Nord CE 3 Lite likely making it to the U.S. as the Nord N30.