Google CEO Confirms Conversational AI Is Coming To Search

Amidst concerns of Google's first AI ChatBot —Bard — falling behind ChatGPT, in terms of sheer capability, we now have official confirmation from Google CEO Sundar Pichai about the company planning major AI-focused updates to Google Search. Sundar detailed Google's vision for conversational artificial intelligence in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, in which he also confirmed that people would soon be able to "ask questions to Google" and seek contextual answers from the search engine. The news comes weeks after Google confirmed that it intends to bring AI capabilities to several of its core products, including Google Maps, Google Translate, and Google Messages.

Having been around for over 24 years, Google Search continues to be the world's most widely used search engine, with an estimated 75 billion visits in March 2023 alone. Microsoft's Bing — the chief competitor to Google — has remained on the sidelines for several years, holding on to a little over 8% of the global desktop search engine market. However, the massive advances made in the field of conversational AI are threatening to finally disrupt this status quo — and Google isn't exactly thrilled at the prospect.

While search algorithms have improved over the years, most of these changes were only intended to deliver the best search results. However, the user experience of searching and finding information has remained unchanged all these years. The arrival of OpenAI's ChatGPT has arguably played the role of a disruptor in the segment, with an increasing number of people beginning to seek more contextual answers to their queries rather than look for mere keyword-based results.