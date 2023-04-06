AM Compact Touch Keyboard Has A Back To The Future-Inspired Look Fans Will Love

New mechanical keyboards are coming out almost daily, but most don't come with retrofuturistic designs that tug on the nostalgic emotions of 80s movie fans. That unique keyboard is the AM Compact Touch from Angry Miao, a collective of keyboard enthusiasts who make every new device just a little out of the ordinary.

It's a modified 65% keyboard with a symmetrical HHKB-style layout, with a front-mounted touchpad that replaces the arrow cluster. That's a unique twist on mechanical keyboards and the first time we've noticed a capacitative panel used this way.

Angry Miao created seven different color palettes inspired by retro 8-bit consoles, beloved Japanese characters, electric vehicles, and characters from other media that inspired the team. One of the seven designs of the AM Compact Touch was inspired by the DMC-12 DeLorean time machine used in the "Back to the Future" series of movies, bringing retro charm to a future-forward keyboard.