The Strange Name Of Your Favorite Search Engine Before It Was Google

What search engine did you use before Google? Do you remember a time before it? For those who surfed the web before, you might remember a time when you used WebCrawler, Lycos, Yahoo!, InfoSeek, AltaVista or even asked Jeeves to find something.

The 90s is the decade that ushered in the Internet, and it was during these early years of the World Wide Web where Larry Page and Sergey Brin enter the picture.

The year is 1995; the place is Stanford University. Page had just earned a computer engineering degree from the University of Michigan and was searching for a place to attend grad school. Stanford was high on his list, so he went to the prestigious West Coast school to check it out.

Russian-born Sergey Brin was enrolled in Stanford's graduate program at the time. When Page showed up for a tour, the school appointed Brin to show him around and thus began a friendship that would change the world.