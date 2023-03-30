GMC Teases New Hummer EV Overlander Concept-Vehicle

If there's one thing GMC's Hummer brand is known for, it's over-the-top vehicles, and the all-electric Hummer EV took that same level of excess and applied it to electric vehicles with incredible effect. For 2024, GMC took what it had learned with the Hummer EV Pickup and launched the Hummer EV SUV. The Hummer EV SUV features the same off-road chops as the original Hummer EV Pickup but has different styling, a slight size reduction, and an enclosed back for people and gear hauling.

The Hummer EV SUV is a formidable vehicle for steep off-road work and luxury road trips. It's the Hummer EV Pickup, however, that will form the base of a custom overlanding concept built in collaboration with EarthCruiser, as teased by GMC on Instagram.

EarthCruiser is a company that focuses on building premium overlanding vehicles, whether they be converted Ford F-350 and RAM 3500 pickup trucks or cab-over designs. EarthCruiser knows overlanding vehicles, and the partnership hopes to combine that experience with the Hummer EV platform's performance.