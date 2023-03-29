Samsung's 2023 Foldable Phones Make First Geekbench Appearance

While Samsung isn't expected to launch its next generation of foldable phones until August 2023 — still a good five months away — chances are high that the company is already testing early prototypes of these devices. It is not unusual for references to these prototypes to appear on benchmarking platforms like Geekbench and AnTuTu several months before their official launch. Something similar has happened with Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices, with both the foldables making their maiden appearance on Geekbench. The report comes from the usually trustworthy Dutch publication Galaxyclub.nl, the first to spot the new Geekbench listings.

For those unaware, Geekbench listings like these typically do not reveal detailed hardware and software aspects of the devices. For the same reason, the only meaningful information we could gather from the listings is the likelihood of both the phones featuring Qualcomm's flagship SoC — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is the same chipset that powers Samsung's existing lineup of Galaxy S23 flagships. Given that we still do not know if Samsung intends to launch Exynos variants of these devices, it is safe to assume that the leaked prototypes are American variants of the Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 5 series.

The Geekbench listing also specifies the model numbers of both devices. Galaxy Club postulates that the code SM-F946U refers to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, while the SM-F731U is the internal codename for the US-bound version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.