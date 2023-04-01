How To Use Cinematic Mode To Turn PS VR2 Into A PS5 Display

There are lots of reasons you might want to own a PlayStation VR2 headset, whether it's putting yourself in the driver's seat of a "Gran Turismo" game or filming a TikTok of your parents being scared to death by "Resident Evil Village." But there's one great PS VR2 feature you may not have considered: cinematic mode.

Cinematic mode allows you to use the PS VR2's headset as a self-contained display, giving you full access to the PlayStation 5's UI and all its apps entirely within the hardware's small-yet-impressive goggles. Instead of using your TV, cinematic mode allows you to play games and watch media on the PS VR2's simulated 226-inch display. With everything else blacked out, it's basically giving you your own private theater to play games and watch media — all without having to get off your couch.

The best part of PS VR2's cinematic mode is how easy it is to use, allowing you to jump right in and use it as its own display for a variety of applications.