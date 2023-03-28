Nintendo Reveals Custom Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Switch OLED
We're inching ever closer toward the release of "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." Nintendo has just prepared a new surprise for the superfans of the Zelda franchise — a unique Nintendo Switch OLED console. If you've been eyeing your Switch and getting bored of the design, you can now upgrade to a fully Zelda-themed console, but it will cost you a pretty penny. Pre-orders are open now.
The latest iteration of the Nintendo Switch, pictured above, pays homage to one of Nintendo's most successful franchises by being fully decked out in Zelda-related symbols and a mix of muted gold, forest green, and silver colors. The dock that comes with the console features the Hylian crest etched in gold over a silver background. If you want to get your hands on this beauty, check your favorite retailer for pre-order options — Nintendo didn't supply a list in the official announcement, so you'll just have to try out the usual suspects. The console will arrive with a $359.99 price tag, launching on April 28.
Embark on an epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule with this The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom Edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model system, launching April 28th. pic.twitter.com/qPapiWt9vN
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 28, 2023
The special edition Switch is not the only new thing that's coming up, and if you want to save some money, you might want to opt for the accessories instead of the gaming system.
Spruce up your console with a new controller or case
If you're not that into spending $360 on a console you most likely already own, you can always get the new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or a special carrying case to store your Switch. Of course, both accessories sport the symbols and colors of the new "Tears of the Kingdom" game. The controller costs $74.99, and the case is $24.99; both will be released on May 12, the official release date of the long-awaited "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom."
A The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Carrying Case will also launch alongside the game on May 12th. pic.twitter.com/5MeIIwciYn
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 28, 2023
It took Nintendo a long time to follow up on the success of the Nintendo Switch's breakthrough game, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." The title became a favorite with franchise fans and gamers in general. Despite being released in 2017, it rarely goes on sale and continues to sell well. It's no wonder that the gaming giant eventually decided to release a sequel.
"Tears of the Kingdom" takes the player on another open-world adventure through the kingdom of Hyrule. You'll continue playing as Link, the franchise's legendary protagonist. The art style is near-identical to the previous installment, but many gameplay changes await, such as being able to explore the skies and new abilities like Fuse and Recall.