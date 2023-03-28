Nintendo Reveals Custom Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Switch OLED

We're inching ever closer toward the release of "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." Nintendo has just prepared a new surprise for the superfans of the Zelda franchise — a unique Nintendo Switch OLED console. If you've been eyeing your Switch and getting bored of the design, you can now upgrade to a fully Zelda-themed console, but it will cost you a pretty penny. Pre-orders are open now.

The latest iteration of the Nintendo Switch, pictured above, pays homage to one of Nintendo's most successful franchises by being fully decked out in Zelda-related symbols and a mix of muted gold, forest green, and silver colors. The dock that comes with the console features the Hylian crest etched in gold over a silver background. If you want to get your hands on this beauty, check your favorite retailer for pre-order options — Nintendo didn't supply a list in the official announcement, so you'll just have to try out the usual suspects. The console will arrive with a $359.99 price tag, launching on April 28.

Embark on an epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule with this The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom Edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model system, launching April 28th. pic.twitter.com/qPapiWt9vN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 28, 2023

The special edition Switch is not the only new thing that's coming up, and if you want to save some money, you might want to opt for the accessories instead of the gaming system.