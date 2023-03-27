How To Send Happy Birthday Wishes On Facebook With Virtual Cards

There's nothing more heartwarming than sending your friend well wishes on their special day. However, gone are the days when you have to drop by your local greeting card shop to buy your friend a birthday card. Nowadays, you can just send them a digital card instead. One of the best ways to do so is through Facebook.

The app has been one of the go-to places to look up someone's birthday and celebrate it, so it's no surprise that it comes with several ways to send your friend a virtual birthday card. If you want to greet your friend using stories, you can do so with Facebook's birthday stories feature. If you want your greeting to be more permanent instead, you can simply post it on their timeline. If you want to send them something private, however, there are websites that let you send virtual cards to your friend via Facebook Messenger.