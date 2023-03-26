Legal Filing Reveals Someone Posted Twitter Source Code On GitHub

A portion of Twitter's source code was leaked on the code hosting platform GitHub but has since been taken down. Source code is the underlying code framework upon which a digital product is built. Aside from exposing a company's intellectual property, source code leaks also leave vulnerabilities out in the open and pose a serious threat to sensitive user data. In a nutshell, it's one of the most invasive forms of cyberattack that a company can suffer. In Twitter's case, the leaked code reportedly includes details of security vulnerabilities, which can potentially be exploited by hackers if they haven't been patched in time.

Soon after Twitter's executives were informed about the leak, the company handed over a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown request to GitHub and the content has since been pulled. Twitter reached out to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California with a request to make GitHub take appropriate action. According to The New York Times, Twitter leadership suspects the code was leaked by an employee who left the company in 2022.