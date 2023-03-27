Today's Wordle Answer #646 - March 27, 2023 Solution And Hints

This week in Wordle starts off with a word that might cause controversy — it's not unpopular, but it's perfectly understandable if it doesn't occur to you as a possible Wordle answer. It's a noun that describes a kind of eco-friendly fertilizer, and we'll share a couple of clues to help you grow closer to the word before you run out of guesses. If you'd prefer to cut to the chase, you can skip ahead to the second section — we reveal the solution there, no teasers.

Like yesterday's answer, the word you're looking for is quite vowel-heavy; it has U, A, and O as its second, third, and fifth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with "soprano." It's the name of manure made from bird and bat dung, and if you replace its last letter with A, you'd have the name of an island of the British Virgin Islands. If you add the letter I to the beginning of this new word and replaced the last letter with A, you'd have a very large lizard.