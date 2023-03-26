How Long Do Hyundai Electric Car Batteries Last?

As any car owner knows, it's not just the initial cost of a vehicle that new owners have to worry about. Any car is a significant financial responsibility for its life, with gas, tax, repairs, tolls, and other concerns.

Electric vehicles' repairs and expenses are somewhat different beasts in various ways. According to Hyundai, as may be expected, the battery represents the most significant outlay should it need to be replaced. A new battery can cost drivers as much as $15,000. Industry-wide, NerdWallet estimates that the price will vary widely: as low as $4,000, up to a potential $20,000.

Fuel economy is a significant concern for anybody in the market for a new vehicle, as it can make an enormous difference in long-term running costs. Fully-electric cars may not be subject to often-egregious fuel prices (California and Hawaii have the highest in the United States, Forbes Advisor stated in March 2023, at an average of $4.82 per gallon), but the principle remains the same. How long does one of Hyundai's pricey electric car batteries last its owner?

According to the manufacturer, drivers can expect a minimum of 10 years up to 20 years from one. As is always the case with batteries, a lot depends on how it's used, and there are some ways to ensure they last as long as possible.