The Experimental French Military Aircraft That Was The First Of Its Kind To Fly In Europe

French aerial commanders have long sought to build and incorporate highly technical weapons systems into their arsenal. From World War II on, when air superiority became a key feature of any battlefield engagement, French Air Force leadership sought to develop next-generation weapons to help prevent a re-enactment of the blitzing Nazi invasion that crippled France in 1940.

With a drive for preparedness in focus, France's military industrial facilities have created a variety of stunning aerial weapons platforms — much like some of the United States' most innovative warfare tools. One such addition is the AVE-D Petit Duc; an unmanned, experimental UCAV that was the first of its kind to fly in Europe. The AVE-D is the product of a drive to build out unmanned flight capabilities for the French armed forces, and the project began in the late 1990s.

Dassault Aviation notes that "the advantage of this concept is to avoid the risk of crew casualties in wartime," which meant precise weaponry that could operate under any conditions, regardless of the threat level. The platform would also serve as a low-maintenance training tool that also aimed to reduce environmental impact during peacetime military operations.

The drone craft made its maiden flight on July 18, 2000, making it the first unmanned stealth craft to take to the European skies.