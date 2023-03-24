How To Adjust Your PSVR 2 Settings For A Sharper, Less Blurry Image
While nothing can deliver world-escaping fun quite like virtual reality headsets such as the PlayStation VR2, the good times can be fleeting. Several issues might prompt you to take the headset off early. One of the biggest culprits is a bad fit, which can cause uncomfortable constrictions while loose-fitting headsets can fly off with any sudden movement.
Another big consideration is optical comfort, which can cause eye-watering when you haven't taken the time to properly calibrate your headset. A blurry viewpoint is one of the biggest reasons users rush to remove their headsets. Think your problem is due to your eyeglasses? PSVR 2 technically supports prescription eyeglass wearers out of the box, though some may find it more comfortable to customize their headset with specially-made prescription lenses.
In addition to certain ocular adjustments that are built into the headset, you might be able to relieve the discomfort by adjusting the overall fit. Thankfully, the PSVR 2 has other tools available to help you counteract these downsides. All it takes is a little tweaking, trial, and error, and we'll show you how straight ahead.
Make sure your eyes align with PSVR 2's internal lenses
If you're experiencing a blurry image when playing PSVR 2, one of the first things you should do is take another run through the built-in Lens Adjustment tutorial.
If you go to Settings > Accessories > Adjust Lens Distance on your PSVR 2, your console will walk you through using the headset's eye-tracking cameras to help you adjust the lens distance to ensure it's perfectly centered in front of your eyeballs. It'll require a little finagling of the lens adjustment dial on your part, which is located on the upper right side of the headset. Take your time and dial it in just right. Also, be sure to give the lenses a gentle wipe with a microfiber cloth for good measure.
If that still doesn't help, you'll want to play around with the headset's fit on your head. The internal lenses won't be their sharpest if your eyes are off-axis. As a general rule, you'll likely need to adjust the headset so that it's tilted backward on your head at a slight angle. There's no specific science to figuring out where exactly you need to be here, especially as everyone's head is different. Just make slight adjustments until you get the clearest picture possible, then lock it in by securing the headset in place using the tightening dial on the back.