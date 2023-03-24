How To Adjust Your PSVR 2 Settings For A Sharper, Less Blurry Image

While nothing can deliver world-escaping fun quite like virtual reality headsets such as the PlayStation VR2, the good times can be fleeting. Several issues might prompt you to take the headset off early. One of the biggest culprits is a bad fit, which can cause uncomfortable constrictions while loose-fitting headsets can fly off with any sudden movement.

Another big consideration is optical comfort, which can cause eye-watering when you haven't taken the time to properly calibrate your headset. A blurry viewpoint is one of the biggest reasons users rush to remove their headsets. Think your problem is due to your eyeglasses? PSVR 2 technically supports prescription eyeglass wearers out of the box, though some may find it more comfortable to customize their headset with specially-made prescription lenses.

In addition to certain ocular adjustments that are built into the headset, you might be able to relieve the discomfort by adjusting the overall fit. Thankfully, the PSVR 2 has other tools available to help you counteract these downsides. All it takes is a little tweaking, trial, and error, and we'll show you how straight ahead.