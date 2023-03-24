Today's Wordle Answer #643 - March 24, 2023 Solution And Hints

This week in Wordle has featured some difficult, unpopular words, and today's word might be another example of that. To help ease things, we'll share a few pointers that should help you crack the code before you run out of options. If you'd rather not do the head-scratching, you can skip ahead to the second section for a full disclosure of the solution word.

The word you're looking for is a noun (or verb, depending on the context) for a dense, pasty liquid used in construction. It's a mixture of cement, water, and sand mostly used for filling spaces or finishing. It has two vowels, "O" and "U," as its third and fourth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with "route." If you replace its last letter with "D," you'd have the mathematical term for an algebraic group. Replace the last letter with "P" instead, and you get a class or category.