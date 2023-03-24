Today's Wordle Answer #643 - March 24, 2023 Solution And Hints
This week in Wordle has featured some difficult, unpopular words, and today's word might be another example of that. To help ease things, we'll share a few pointers that should help you crack the code before you run out of options. If you'd rather not do the head-scratching, you can skip ahead to the second section for a full disclosure of the solution word.
The word you're looking for is a noun (or verb, depending on the context) for a dense, pasty liquid used in construction. It's a mixture of cement, water, and sand mostly used for filling spaces or finishing. It has two vowels, "O" and "U," as its third and fourth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with "route." If you replace its last letter with "D," you'd have the mathematical term for an algebraic group. Replace the last letter with "P" instead, and you get a class or category.
The answer is a tiler's paste
If you're still uncertain, the answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#643 – March 24, 2023) is "grout." Per Merriam-Webster, grout is a kind of thin mortar or plaster used in construction, and to grout is to use said mixture in masonry or construction. Anyone who's ever done renovations on their bathroom or kitchen will presumably be familiar with today's solution.
Etymonline supplies some information about the history of the word. Although its exact origin is uncertain, it is possibly derived from Old English "gruta," which meant "coarse porridge." That root traces back to Proto-Germanic "grut-," from Proto-Indo-European "ghreu-," meaning to grind.
Luck was on our side today, as we solved the puzzle in only three tries. Our starting word, "shone," turned one tile green, and shed light on our subsequent guesses. After guessing "clout" next, the answer was evident. We hope you finish just as fast, or even quicker.