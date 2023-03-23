Today's Wordle Answer #642 - March 23, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a word that describes something as boring and unadventurous. It's a relatively unpopular word, and it's not the most likely option if you were looking for a term to qualify something as sedate. To help you crack the code, we'll supply a few hints that should nudge you toward the answer word. If you're already running out of attempts or patience, you can skip ahead to the second section — we reveal the solution there.

The word you're looking for is an adjective with two vowels, A and I, as its third and fourth letters, respectively. Its first letter is S, and the word rhymes with "made." It's a word you might use for something or someone who has a dignified dullness or unhurriedness about them. It's also synonymous with prim and proper, and if you remove its second letter, you'd have uttered or mentioned something in the past.