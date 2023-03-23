Today's Wordle Answer #642 - March 23, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a word that describes something as boring and unadventurous. It's a relatively unpopular word, and it's not the most likely option if you were looking for a term to qualify something as sedate. To help you crack the code, we'll supply a few hints that should nudge you toward the answer word. If you're already running out of attempts or patience, you can skip ahead to the second section — we reveal the solution there.
The word you're looking for is an adjective with two vowels, A and I, as its third and fourth letters, respectively. Its first letter is S, and the word rhymes with "made." It's a word you might use for something or someone who has a dignified dullness or unhurriedness about them. It's also synonymous with prim and proper, and if you remove its second letter, you'd have uttered or mentioned something in the past.
The answer is serious
If you're still uncertain, the solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#642 — March 23, 2023) is staid. The word describes someone's character or something's aura as serious and quiet. Per Etymonline, it is derived from an archaic spelling of "stayed," which is the past participle of stay, itself from Old French "estai-" and Latin "stare," which means to abide or be unmovable, among other meanings. This was its original meaning from the 1540s until the 1550s when the word evolved in spelling and context to then describe soberness or seriousness.
It took us three tries to figure out the solution today. We started with "frown" as our starting guess, and then followed with "scuba." Between those two words, one tile was turned green and another yellow, and it took a bit of head-scratching to come up with the answer but we finally got it. We hope you struggle a lot less to solve the puzzle, and if you're interested in more brain teasers, here are other games like Wordle that you might like.