Scientists Find A Building Block Of Life In Asteroid Sample

Japan's Hayabusa 2 mission brought back samples from the asteroid Ryugu in December 2020, and ever since, they have been studied in laboratories across the globe, including at NASA. Last year, research published in "Astrophysical Journal Letters" claimed that the asteroid's grain samples contain dust older than our solar system. Now, a new analysis from the experts over at Japan's Hokkaido University has discovered uracil, a molecule that is considered one of the building blocks of life. Following the chemical confirmation of uracil in the asteroid samples, the team notes in "Nature" that "molecules of prebiotic interest commonly formed in carbonaceous asteroids including Ryugu and were delivered to the early Earth."

We know DNA forms the building block for all organisms living and breathing on Earth. But there is a certain class of organisms — especially viruses like HIV and influenza — that rely on RNA. One significant difference between DNA and RNA is that the former is a helix of two polynucleotide chains, while RNA is a single-strand molecule. On a chemical level, they share three nitrogen-containing biological compounds that contain genetic information — adenine (A), cytosine (C), and guanine (G) — but the fourth and final base in DNA is thymine (T), while RNA differs by using uracil (U).

Differences aside, one of the biggest takeaways from the latest research published in "Nature" is that the fundamental chemicals that form the building blocks of life on Earth can be created in space and could be transferred to planets like Earth.