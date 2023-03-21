Watch Hyundai's Charging Robot In Action With The IONIQ 6 EV

Many of you may be too young to remember, but once, you could drive up to a rural gas station and have an attendant refuel your vehicle. Hyundai is cooking up a virtual version of this for electric vehicle owners. The company is showcasing a robot that can hook your car up to its charging port all on its own. Don't believe it? A minute-long YouTube video shows the system in action with Hyundai's impressive IONIQ 6.

Hyundai isn't the first car manufacturer to dream up such a concept, but it does seem to be the closest to making it a functional reality. In the video, you can see someone initiating the car's Remote Smart Parking Assist feature, which allows it to autonomously back into a charge-ready parking spot.

This charging station has a robot attendant who can automatically recognize and open the charging port, grab the charging plug or "nozzle," and perfectly insert it to begin charging your vehicle. Once charging finishes, it unplugs your car, closes the charging door, and puts the plug back in its resting place.