Today's Wordle Answer #641 - March 22, 2023 Solution And Hints

You could get wrapped up in today's Wordle answer, but it's also quite comforting. What's not comforting, though, is the possibility of losing your Wordle streak if you don't crack today's code. You don't want that, and neither do we.

To help make things easier for you, we'll supply some hints that should make the solution clear to you in no time. We keep them subtle enough that the game doesn't lose its thrill, but if you're not in the mood for brain-teasing, you may skip to the second section to cut to the chase — we disclose the answer there.

The bingo word is a noun with two vowels, "U" and "E," as its second and fourth letters, respectively. It describes a covering that needs to be stuffed, one you might find in your bedroom. It goes by another term that starts with the letter "Q," and grandmothers are fond of making them. The word has no repeated letters, and it rhymes with "buffet."