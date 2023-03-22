Today's Wordle Answer #641 - March 22, 2023 Solution And Hints
You could get wrapped up in today's Wordle answer, but it's also quite comforting. What's not comforting, though, is the possibility of losing your Wordle streak if you don't crack today's code. You don't want that, and neither do we.
To help make things easier for you, we'll supply some hints that should make the solution clear to you in no time. We keep them subtle enough that the game doesn't lose its thrill, but if you're not in the mood for brain-teasing, you may skip to the second section to cut to the chase — we disclose the answer there.
The bingo word is a noun with two vowels, "U" and "E," as its second and fourth letters, respectively. It describes a covering that needs to be stuffed, one you might find in your bedroom. It goes by another term that starts with the letter "Q," and grandmothers are fond of making them. The word has no repeated letters, and it rhymes with "buffet."
You might need one for a good night's sleep
The answer to today's Wordle answer (#641 – March 22, 2023) is "duvet." Per Etymonline, it's the term for a quilt or comforter stuffed with "down," which is the word for the soft, first feathers of baby birds that's also used for stuffing pillows and beds.
According to the same source, "duvet" is of French origin: from a word of the same spelling which was earlier spelt "dumet," a diminutive of "dum," meaning "down" — which is itself from Old Norse "dunn" of uncertain origin.
It took four guesses to solve the puzzle today — we had better luck with yesterday's Wordle, which we solved in two tries. We went with "cloth" as our starting word, and then followed with "patsy" and "trend." There were four other possible answers apart from "duvet," so it's still a little lucky that we guessed it correctly on the fourth try. We hope you have better luck.