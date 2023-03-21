Today's Wordle Answer #640 - March 21, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is difficult by definition. It's a common word, but its letter combination might have you scratching your head for quite a while. To help ease things up, we'll provide a couple of clues that should lead you toward the solution word. For the sake of players who enjoy the challenge of the game, we make sure the hints don't give too much away. But if you're already running out of attempts or you'd just rather not do the head-scratching, you may skip ahead to the second section — we reveal the answer there, no teasers.

The word of the day is an adjective that qualifies something as difficult to resolve or accomplish. If an edible item is difficult to chew or swallow, you might also use this word to describe it. A person is this word if they're unruly, violent, or difficult to influence. Meanwhile, a material has this quality if it is able to withstand wear and tear.

Our bingo word has two vowels, O and U, as its second and third letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with "ruff." If you replace its first letter with D, you'd have some money or something you need to bake. If you replace it with R instead, you'd have something that's uneven or irregular.