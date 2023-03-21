Today's Wordle Answer #640 - March 21, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is difficult by definition. It's a common word, but its letter combination might have you scratching your head for quite a while. To help ease things up, we'll provide a couple of clues that should lead you toward the solution word. For the sake of players who enjoy the challenge of the game, we make sure the hints don't give too much away. But if you're already running out of attempts or you'd just rather not do the head-scratching, you may skip ahead to the second section — we reveal the answer there, no teasers.
The word of the day is an adjective that qualifies something as difficult to resolve or accomplish. If an edible item is difficult to chew or swallow, you might also use this word to describe it. A person is this word if they're unruly, violent, or difficult to influence. Meanwhile, a material has this quality if it is able to withstand wear and tear.
Our bingo word has two vowels, O and U, as its second and third letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with "ruff." If you replace its first letter with D, you'd have some money or something you need to bake. If you replace it with R instead, you'd have something that's uneven or irregular.
The answer is like an old boot
Still unsure? The word you're looking for is "tough." Per Merriam-Webster, and as you likely already know, it describes something or someone characterized by severity or devoid of softness or sentimentality. Etymonline reports that the word has had a long tenure in the English language, stemming from the Old English "toh," which means "strong and firm in texture, tenacious, sticky," and that being from the Proto-Germanic "tanhu," of uncertain origin.
We were particularly lucky today — it only took two guesses to unravel the mystery because of a fantastically fortunate first guess, "cough." But even with that, there were three other possible answers apart from "tough" — bough, dough, and rough, so guessing correctly was pure luck. Of course, luck is an unreliable strategy, but you increase your chances of solving a Wordle if you use a strategic starting word. And if you enjoy Wordle, here are some similar games you might also like.