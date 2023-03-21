Virtuix Omni One VR Treadmill Reveals Final Design, Shipping Date

VR games are all about immersion, but play space restrictions often mean players are left moving with a controller's thumb sticks or stumbling around until they accidentally send an overhand right into the wall. However, a better way to immersively play VR games is on its way. Virtuix, the company behind the device, has confirmed the final design of the hotly anticipated Omni One 360-degree VR treadmill, and the product's beta testing period has begun. The company is shipping out beta units to a selection of its early backers, and this testing program is set to continue until later this year.

The full release of the 360-degree treadmill is also scheduled to happen in late 2023, and over 35,000 people are already on the waitlist. Over 900 early investors have also applied to buy beta units, with a lucky few getting theirs early. Virtuix says the beta program will gradually expand as time goes on. Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix, explained the difficult road to a full release saying: "After a long and challenging development process, spanning Covid-19 and supply chain shortages, Omni One has turned out to be an awesome product that delivers on our company's original vision of an active VR entertainment system for the home."

According to Virtuix, the treadmill itself is around 4 feet "wide" and 5 feet "long," with a 4-foot diameter. It can be folded up when a user needs to transport it. The whole thing weighs around 150 pounds and contains a harness to keep its user in the correct spot.