Mind Control Tech Is Here, And Military Has Already Tested It On Robots

Medical science has hedged its hopes on mind control to help people living with mobility issues, while the consumer-facing side of the tech industry sees it as another cutting-edge solution to transform how humans accomplish tasks. Elon Musk-led Neuralink is the talk of the town in the field of brain interface tech, while Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates-backed Synchron has started testing mind-controlled computing on humans. The folks over at the University of Technology Sydney in Australia claim to have developed a biosensor tech that lets human subjects control machines with just their thoughts.

The whole biosensor apparatus, which relies on a customized Microsoft HoloLens kit for reading brain waves and issuing commands, is able to process and execute as many as nine commands in just two seconds. Developed with assistance from the country's defense experts, the tech is said to work "outside laboratory settings, anytime, anywhere," ending the role of conventional input devices like keyboards, touch screens, or machine vision gesture recognition. The dry wearable biosensor is a combination of graphene and silicon, which makes it conductive and durable as well as corrosion-resistant. The team behind the innovation also mentions that the biosensor can be deployed in extreme weather conditions.