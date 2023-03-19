The Best Android Widgets To Help Boost Your Productivity

More often than not, getting work done means putting your phone away. But believe it or not, your phone is a powerful means of boosting your productivity and staying on top of your to-do list. How? With the help of Android widgets!

Android widgets are mini app views you can add to your home screen. With these nifty tools, you can quickly and easily access your favorite app features and functionalities without going to the original apps themselves. This potentially cuts your work time and improves your efficiency.

Some of the must-have Android widgets include Notion (that serves as shortcuts to your favorite Notion pages), Focus Keeper (that places an interactive Pomodoro timer right on your home screen), and To-Do List (that gives you a clean and minimalist to-do list). You also have Cute Note widgets and Google Drive widgets that help enhance your productivity further. In the following sections, we'll explain each widget in more detail to help you choose which best meets your needs.