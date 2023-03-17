Polestar 2: How To Use Ambient Interior Lighting

Adjusting the brightness or turning off the interior ambient lighting in a Polestar 2 requires fiddling with the center touchscreen. Tap the "Interior Lights" menu to toggle between "Off," "Low," or "High" intensity ambient lighting.

In addition, you could dim, brighten, or turn off the Polestar symbol on the overhead console from the same page. We don't know why anyone would turn it off, but that Polestar symbol renders a hi-tech vibe inside the cabin.

On a related note, you could also turn off the Polestar 2's fancy welcome lighting sequence when locking or unlocking the car as well. The system flashes the signal lights and slowly illuminates the front lights, while the rear emanates from the center of the light bar, and runs to illuminate the rear lights.

You can turn off this feature to maintain a low profile in your Polestar 2, and you can toggle the settings by tapping "More," and "Exterior Lights" on the vehicle's 11.15-inch touchscreen display.