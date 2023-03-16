Twitch CEO And Co-Founder Resigning After 16 Years

Emmett Shear, one of the founding members and CEO of Twitch, is stepping down from his position after spending 16 years building the world's top game streaming platform. In a personal note, Shear mentioned that he is stepping down to focus on his family after welcoming his son into the world. However, he will continue to work with the company in an advisory role. Shear started with Justin Kan back in 2007 with idea of 24/7 live TV programming service called Justin.tv, and subsequently launched a sister platform called TwitchTV that focused on gaming.

Twitch began as a gaming content category, but its popularity soon skyrocketed and it was spun off as a standalone service in 2011. Three years later, Justin.tv was shut down, and the entire company got a new name — Twitch Interactive. Amazon that scooped up Twitch a few months later in August 2014 for a billion dollars. Back then, Shear wrote in an official note that the Amazon acquisition would allow Twitch to achieve its long-term vision faster and the resources it offers will only help improve the service.