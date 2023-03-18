How To Clear Cache On The YouTube App

If you've ever felt like your phone's storage is eating away at itself, you may not be imagining things. Apps use a pool of your storage to temporarily hold files it can access whenever needed. This helps hasten overall app speed and could save your data allowance, as the app can load resources without needing to redownload them from the servers. These data stores are called cache, which you may already be familiar with if you've ever had to clear your web browser's data.

This cache size varies depending on the app, though the total size is typically so negligible that you won't often clear more than a document's worth of space as it's storing low-res thumbnails, icons, and the like. Besides space savings, clearing your cache is a common troubleshooting step that many will suggest you try if the app behaves strangely, so keep it in your back pocket for those situations. Stick with us, and we'll show you exactly how to do it, whether you use Android or iOS.