Polestar 2: How To Reboot Center Display

The Polestar 2 EV is a worthy Tesla Model 3 rival in any configuration. It's available in a single or dual-motor variant, with a 78 kWh battery promising 260-270 miles of driving range. In addition, the Polestar 2 is the brand's first production EV with standard Android Automotive OS on a brilliant, yet somewhat distracting 11.15-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Polestar 2's performance merits are hard to ignore, but it's far from perfect. The Polestar Forum is brimming with inquiries and discussions about the car's minor faults. Unfortunately, it concerns a wonky or unresponsive infotainment screen or, to some degree, TCAM issues (Telematics and Connectivity Antenna) related to faulty GPS, data, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and key fob connectivity.

The sad news is solving TCAM issues in a Polestar 2 requires a battery-disconnect process that we don't recommend for novice users. However in some cases, rebooting the center display could do the trick if you're dealing with a blank or unresponsive center touchscreen — and it takes less than a minute to do it right.