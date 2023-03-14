Master & Dynamic MH40 Wireless Headphones Get A 2nd-Gen Upgrade In Drivers, Battery, And Price

Master & Dynamic has launched an upgraded version of the MH40 headphones. Once again, the focus is on the looks, which blend industrial metal aesthetics with a generous serving of premium materials. The frame is made out of anodized aluminum, while the ear cushions and headband have been treated to a lambskin-leather makeover. This model will be sold in a total of five color combinations that include a gunmetal, grey, or silver metal frame paired with brow, black, grey, or navy blue leather. The ear pads are removable and attach magnetically.

But there are a few meaningful upgrades, as well. The company has fitted its latest circumaural cans with custom titanium 40mm titanium drivers. The battery life has also been bumped up to 30 hours, which marks a notable 66% improvement, according to the New York-based brand. The new dual-mic array is now supported by wind noise reduction technology, while the companion app allows custom EQ profiles. Bluetooth 5.2, which is not the latest version, handles wireless connectivity with a promise of a 30-meter range, complete with support for Google and Microsoft's fast pairing tech.