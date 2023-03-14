Master & Dynamic MH40 Wireless Headphones Get A 2nd-Gen Upgrade In Drivers, Battery, And Price
Master & Dynamic has launched an upgraded version of the MH40 headphones. Once again, the focus is on the looks, which blend industrial metal aesthetics with a generous serving of premium materials. The frame is made out of anodized aluminum, while the ear cushions and headband have been treated to a lambskin-leather makeover. This model will be sold in a total of five color combinations that include a gunmetal, grey, or silver metal frame paired with brow, black, grey, or navy blue leather. The ear pads are removable and attach magnetically.
But there are a few meaningful upgrades, as well. The company has fitted its latest circumaural cans with custom titanium 40mm titanium drivers. The battery life has also been bumped up to 30 hours, which marks a notable 66% improvement, according to the New York-based brand. The new dual-mic array is now supported by wind noise reduction technology, while the companion app allows custom EQ profiles. Bluetooth 5.2, which is not the latest version, handles wireless connectivity with a promise of a 30-meter range, complete with support for Google and Microsoft's fast pairing tech.
The new MH40 is missing a big feature
Master & Dynamic is asking $399 for the second-generation wireless MH40 headphones, and an additional $30 for getting them engraved — that's a $100 price jump over the previous generation. At that asking price, you are arguably paying more for luxurious looks and build instead of pure audiophile tricks. For example, you don't get crucial features like active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode with these headphones. What you do get, however, is support for AAC, SBC, and aptX codecs that allow 24-bit/96kHz audio playback. For the latter, users will need the supplied USB-C to USB-C cable for audio transmission.
For that kind of money, or even lower, you can get Sony's WH-1000XM5 or the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones with well-regarded ANC chops and excellent sound quality. Climbing slightly higher up the price ladder, you have Apple's AirPods Max. The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, Marshall Monitor II ANC, and Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are some of the other options that you should consider before you splurge on the Master & Dynamic's second-gen MH40 headphones.