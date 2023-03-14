The New Lexus RZ Could Leave Buyers Seriously Frustrated, Here's Why

Lexus enthusiasts and SUV fans hoping to get their hands on a Lexus RZ 450e could be in for a wait. The company will be producing fewer than 5,000 of the highly anticipated electric SUVs this year. The unique, Yoke-wheeled Lexus SUV was announced around a year ago, and essentially looked like an upmarket version of the Toyota bZ4X.

It boasts a DIRECT4 dual-electric-motor, an all-wheel-drive powertrain, and a 225-mile range, among other features. It isn't all doom and gloom though, and you will be able to get your hands on a yoke wheel soon enough if Lexus sticks to its new deployment strategy.

A Lexus spokesperson confirmed to SlashGear that the company feels it can produce around 4,900 RZ's in the first year, and that number will increase in the future. The spokesperson also suggested that potential customers in all 50 states would be able to get behind the wheel of a Lexus RZ if they wanted to. Lexus dealers in all 50 states, including non-ZEV states, will receive two RZs.

At least one of those will become part of the dealership's loaner fleet, meaning it will be available for test drives, demonstrations, and training. So you can make sure the RZ is for you, and confirm it will be worth the wait, before joining the list of people who want one of their own.