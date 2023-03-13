Sony Launches New 'Retinal Projection Camera Kit' Developed For The Visually Impaired

The rumor mill suggests Sony is near due for a major new camera announcement of some sort. With the Sony A7R5 and FX30 launches well behind us, the most salivating guesses to date have been a new vlog-ready interchangeable lens camera akin to the Sony ZV-E10 (which Sony Alpha Rumors says is all but confirmed for late March), a sequel to the compact full-frame Sony A7C, or perhaps a proper, long-awaited update to the Sony A7S III.

So, you'll have to forgive us for bubbling with excitement when we saw the announcement of a new camera today. It's not exactly what we'd hoped for, but it's no less cool — Sony has announced the DSC-HX99 RNV, and if that name sounds familiar, it's because there's already an 18-megapixel point-and-shoot camera by a similar name in play, and this particular product is largely based on that. It sounds like an odd dud of a rehash at first blush, but this camera adds what Sony is calling a Retinal Projection kit, with the overall purpose being to help the vision-impaired see their everyday surroundings better.