Samsung Under Fire From Users For Exaggerated Space Zoom Photo Features

The line between deceptive marketing and flat-out false advertisement is finer than a ballpoint pen. Companies have used wordsmithing and photo trickery for ages to paint the rosiest pictures of their products and services. Oftentimes, that rose is depicted without its thorns, and as skilled as these marketing teams are at tucking them behind the stem, sometimes, they're pruned altogether.

For instance, have you ever ordered a pizza based on an ad with gooey, stringy, stretchy cheese, only to get a box of your own and feel robbed of that same cheesy euphoria? And I'm sure we all loathe how those impossibly juicy, perfectly stacked burgers actually come out looking a greasy mess.

That's because, in some cases, they fabricate what they want you to see into existence. We're not sure which side of the spectrum this Samsung issue may eventually land on, but the smartphone maker is facing heightened scrutiny after testing shows one of its flagship camera features isn't quite as powerful as we've been led to believe. It's not the first to face such allegations, and odds are it probably won't be the last.