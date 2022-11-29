FTC Sues Google For 'Misleading' 2019 Pixel 4 Ads

It's been over three years since Google launched its 2019 smartphones — the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. At the time of their launch, these Pixel smartphones were labeled as flagship-grade devices that boasted contemporary hardware and great software. Besides, the phones featured a 90Hz display and were among the first devices on the planet to run Android 10. Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 4 lineup also featured Google's much-praised computational photography capabilities, which helped the devices regularly top the list containing the best camera-centric phones of the time.

Because Google has traditionally refrained from divulging shipment figures for the Pixel lineup, we still do not know how successful the Pixel 4 devices actually were. What we do know, however, is that Google embarked on several online and offline ad campaigns to advertise these devices to potential consumers across the globe. Unfortunately, one such campaign is coming back to haunt Google, thanks to a recent lawsuit filed by the FTC (Federal Trade Commission).

On November 28, 2022, the FTC confirmed that it — along with seven U.S. states — has decided to sue Google for running "deceptive" radio ads for the Pixel 4 lineup in 2019. In addition to Google, the lawsuit also names popular audio company iHeartMedia and accuses them of airing deceptive ads to promote the Google Pixel 4 lineup.