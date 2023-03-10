Ford's New Patent Shows Future Vehicles Could Communicate With Pedestrians

Over the past decades, the automotive industry has significantly improved vehicle safety. Most of these improvements relate to improved vehicle design and new safety technologies. Needless to say, these improvements have led to a sizable reduction in road fatalities. However, despite these changes, we are several decades away from making completely safe cars — especially from a pedestrian point of view. In fact, pedestrian safety is a growing concern among some of the largest automakers, with companies making concerted efforts to solve this problem.

Notable efforts in this direction include pedestrian airbags and better lighting systems that grab pedestrians' attention more effectively. In addition, companies have also invested heavily in the development of pedestrian detection systems using onboard cameras/sensors. These sensors can premeditate an imminent crash and could help alert the driver to take evasive action. In advanced vehicles, the car automatically applies emergency brakes to prevent anything untoward.

Self-driving cars have also been touted as things that could, one day, eliminate pedestrian fatalities. However, we are still several decades away from developing self-driving vehicles that are 100% safe. In light of these limitations, automakers are resorting to improving existing technologies to at least reduce pedestrian fatalities. Take the case of Ford, which has patented a system for autonomous cars that could mitigate possible fatalities by directly communicating with pedestrians.