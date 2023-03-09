DC Health Link Hack Exposed Sensitive Data On Members Of Congress

A hack into the private data of a healthcare marketplace may have exposed confidential information regarding members of the House of Representatives and employees at the Capitol. Per a report by Associated Press on March 8, the hack's target was DC Health Link, the health insurance marketplace portal for the District of Columbia. What information has been compromised is still an open question. A person claiming to be the hacker has offered the records of 170,000 DC Health Link employees on an anonymous forum, though when contacted by AP via encrypted chat, the individual offered no further details or proof of stolen information.

Healthcare information is a popular target for cybercrime. Data security at health providers and health insurance companies can be lax, with potentially disastrous results for the privacy of patients. Stolen login credentials can be used for identity theft, while other private health information may be illegally exploited for extortion and other crimes. More than 40 million people had health information illegally leaked or otherwise exposed in 2021 alone.