How To Turn On The Hidden Kids Mode On Samsung Galaxy Phones

As smartphones have become more common in our daily lives, it's inevitably made them more appealing to the little children in our lives. Whether you're taking care of your own kids, or you're watching your niece of nephew for a while, there's bound to be a point where the little ones are going to show interest in your phone.

Fortunately, if you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, your phone comes equipped with a "Kids mode" that will allow your kids access to apps and services that you install for them, and nothing more.

Samsung's "Kids mode" (also called "Samsung Kids") is password or biometrics-protected, meaning no prying eyes or fingers will be accessing anything they're not supposed to as long as they don't know your login credentials.

Samsung Kids also allows you to monitor just how much screen time your kids get during their sessions on your phone, and what they spend their time doing — great features if you're letting them use your phone as a distraction during a long flight or on a road trip. You will need to set up Samsung Kids before using it for the first time, otherwise there won't be much for your kids to do.