Hawkeye Actor Jeremy Renner Renovates Old Buses In New Disney+ Series, Rennervations

Jeremy Renner, the actor known for roles in movies and TV shows ranging from 2008's "The Hurt Locker" to 2021's "Hawkeye," will be featured in an entirely new type of show scheduled for release on Disney+ next month. The four-part series is cleverly named "Rennervations," and it'll revolve around the transformation of retired buses into useful vehicles tailored to the needs of communities.

Transforming old school buses and other large vehicles for entirely new purposes is a popular activity — in fact, it's a core part of the van life genre found on YouTube and other popular social media platforms. While many renovations involve turning these retired vehicles into tiny homes or campers, others have revolved around charity work and expanding access to important services. Some old buses have been retrofitted into mobile libraries, for example, while others have found use as mobile facilities for homeless people to shower and get haircuts, as explained by KQED.

It's that latter purpose that is the core mission of Jeremy Renner and his crew. The new teaser trailer for "Rennervations" gives the public a brief look behind the scenes at what goes into renovating one of these old buses into something useful, and the full series premiere is only weeks away.