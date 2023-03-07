Microsoft Urges Gamers To Touch Grass With New Velocity Green Xbox Controller
"Touch grass, they said. So we did!" Sounds cryptic? Don't worry — it's just Microsoft. The company has just revealed a brand-new Xbox controller. No, it doesn't come with any new features, but it sports a shiny new color — and it might be just the shade to suit your particular tastes. The new "Velocity Green" controller is already available for sale.
If you spend some time on various social media sites, such as Twitter or Reddit, you may have seen someone being told to go "touch grass." This is often (but not always) used as a light insult that implies someone needs to go outside, experience the real world, "touch some grass," and stop spending so much time online. The implication is that they're too invested in insignificant matters on the internet, and could use a healthy dose of reality to gain some perspective.
Microsoft took "touching grass" to the next level by adopting the meme and turning it into a fun way to advertise its new controller for the Xbox. The gadget is spring green, with a color resembling the shade we've often seen on Razer peripherals, albeit a bit softer in saturation. The front of the controller is all green and black, but the back is pure white, balancing things out. It certainly looks nice, although the price is a little less pleasing.
If you like green, it's going to cost you
The new Xbox Velocity Green controller joins Microsoft's growing line of various controller shades. Aside from the basic "Black," gamers can also purchase a controller in "Shock Blue," "Pulse Red," "Deep Pink," and "Electric Volt." Some of these shades are eye-watering due to how bright they are, but others are more balanced. Velocity Green lands somewhere in the middle of that spectrum, and if the comments on Twitter are anything to go by, it might become a fan favorite — especially due to the fact that it sports a variant of Xbox's signature colors.
Much like the rest of the lineup, the new controller is wireless and supports Bluetooth. You can pair it with an Xbox Series X, Series S, or Xbox One, but it can also be used with a Windows PC, on Android, and even on iOS. While it sounds lovely, it's hard not to remark on the fact that this controller is much more expensive than the rest of the lineup, at least in the official Microsoft Xbox store.
This could be due to the fact that the other "special" colors are discounted, though. Velocity Green is currently priced at $65; the other models used to cost just as much, but they've all seen considerable price cuts since then. For now, if you want to own the latest and most spring-appropriate Xbox controller, you'll have to spend a little extra cash.