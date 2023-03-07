Microsoft Urges Gamers To Touch Grass With New Velocity Green Xbox Controller

"Touch grass, they said. So we did!" Sounds cryptic? Don't worry — it's just Microsoft. The company has just revealed a brand-new Xbox controller. No, it doesn't come with any new features, but it sports a shiny new color — and it might be just the shade to suit your particular tastes. The new "Velocity Green" controller is already available for sale.

If you spend some time on various social media sites, such as Twitter or Reddit, you may have seen someone being told to go "touch grass." This is often (but not always) used as a light insult that implies someone needs to go outside, experience the real world, "touch some grass," and stop spending so much time online. The implication is that they're too invested in insignificant matters on the internet, and could use a healthy dose of reality to gain some perspective.

Microsoft took "touching grass" to the next level by adopting the meme and turning it into a fun way to advertise its new controller for the Xbox. The gadget is spring green, with a color resembling the shade we've often seen on Razer peripherals, albeit a bit softer in saturation. The front of the controller is all green and black, but the back is pure white, balancing things out. It certainly looks nice, although the price is a little less pleasing.