TikTok Will Now Let You Earn Money With Paywalled Videos

Just a few weeks ago, we heard murmurs that TikTok was readying a paywalled video system that would allow creators to charge their audience for viewing premium content. Those rumors have finally materialized with a formal announcement. Say hello to Series, a new feature that will let creators put up to 80 videos in a bundle and slap a price tag on it. Paywalled videos can be unlocked from a creator's profile, or through links inserted in public videos. TikTok notes that with Series, "creators can build even stronger relationships with their viewers while also giving viewers another way to support creators."

Right now, Series is only available to a handful of TikTok creators, but the social media platform will open applications for other content creators in the coming months. However, going behind a paywall doesn't mean the videos will get to bypass the platform's content safety guidelines. These paid clips will still have to adhere to the standard set of content policies, even though they can't be seen by everyone. TikTok's idea is not original. Instagram already allows users to post subscriber-only content, and Twitter is reportedly in the process of rolling out a paywalled video feature.