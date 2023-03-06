The Nintendo DS Had A Glucose Monitoring Accessory Designed By Bayer

There are certain small tasks that we become used to performing regularly as part of our everyday lives. Morning and night-time ablutions and preparing meals, for instance, all become part of the humdrum activities that make up our lives. One additional little step that millions of people around the world must take is regularly monitoring their glucose levels. According to Diabetes.co.uk, the condition is so prevalent that approximately 640 million people around the world are projected to have diabetes by the year 2040.

Diabetes management revolves around having blood tested frequently, as well as being careful to keep active and eat well. Such routines, naturally, can be difficult for children to both develop and stick to. To help young kids form the potentially life-saving habit of regularly testing their blood sugar levels, an intriguing Nintendo DS peripheral was introduced: Bayer released a glucose monitor that was compatible with the gaming system.