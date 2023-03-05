Today's Wordle Answer #624 - March 5, 2023 Solution And Hints

Yesterday's Wordle answer was a hot topic; today's is a dangerous and unpalatable one. It contains one of the least-used and therefore difficult-to-guess letters in the Wordle answer pool and the English language in general, but that's not what makes it so unpleasant. By definition, the word describes a poisonous or harmful substance.

To help keep your streak safe, we'll share some hints that should nudge you towards the answer, and if you don't mind a spoiler, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal.

The word you're looking for is both a noun and a verb, and it contains two vowels – O and I – as its second and fourth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the first letter is T, like yesterday's answer. The word is the title of a 2003 hit pop song by Britney Spears, and this kind of "waste" is the name of a popular American sour candy.