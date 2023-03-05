Today's Wordle Answer #624 - March 5, 2023 Solution And Hints
Yesterday's Wordle answer was a hot topic; today's is a dangerous and unpalatable one. It contains one of the least-used and therefore difficult-to-guess letters in the Wordle answer pool and the English language in general, but that's not what makes it so unpleasant. By definition, the word describes a poisonous or harmful substance.
To help keep your streak safe, we'll share some hints that should nudge you towards the answer, and if you don't mind a spoiler, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal.
The word you're looking for is both a noun and a verb, and it contains two vowels – O and I – as its second and fourth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the first letter is T, like yesterday's answer. The word is the title of a 2003 hit pop song by Britney Spears, and this kind of "waste" is the name of a popular American sour candy.
The answer is deadly
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#624 – March 5, 2023) is "toxic." Per Merriam-Webster, and as you probably already know, the word describes a substance or material that has harmful or poisonous properties and is capable of causing death or debilitation. In contemporary usage, the word refers to a person who is covertly or overtly manipulative, self-centered, needy, or controlling. It also has a lesser known meaning in the context of investment, describing an asset that has lost so much value because there is no longer a demand for it.
Etymonline supplies the origins of the word, tracing it back to French "toxique" and Late Latin "toxicum," which means poison. It also has roots in Greek "toxikon," which describes a kind of poison used on arrows.
It took four tries for us to crack the code today — there goes our three-guess win streak. The first guess, swore, was a strategic choice — it contains four of the most frequently occurring letters in words (S, O, R, and E). It turned one tile yellow and cut possible answers to 208. The second guess, gaunt, turned one more tile yellow and left only 13 words. After the third guess, topic, the answer was clear.