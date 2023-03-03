50 Cent Just Gave A Big Hint About A Possible GTA 6 Collaboration

The "Grand Theft Auto" series has always been serious about music. Rockstar Games' ongoing collaboration with artists from Julian Casablancas of The Strokes to legendary emcees like Snoop and Eminem is vital to the appeal of the controversial crime-sim series. Last year, Dr. Dre even produced "The Contract," a full album of music for and inspired by GTA Online, featuring major names across multiple genres of hip-hop and R&B, including Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Nipsey Hussle, and other greats.

And now another major collaboration may be in the works for the upcoming "GTA 6". Rapper 50 Cent recently shared some intriguing images with his Twitter followers:

📺 we working together or are you just fvcking around? Big moves only! GLG🚦GreenLightGang 🎯I don't miss #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/FgoTMV13aY — 50cent (@50cent) March 3, 2023

I will Explain this later, GLG🚦GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. 💣BOOM💨#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/7SIeFrcD4u — 50cent (@50cent) March 2, 2023

Details are currently thin on the ground. Rockstar has played the production of "GTA 6" close to the chest, releasing just a few tantalizing details. What role he might play in the production or gameplay of the upcoming release remains an open question. Still, Rockstar's successful collaboration with Dr. Dre and others opens up intriguing possibilities.