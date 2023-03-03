How This Cutting Edge Instrument Will Help NASA Spot Hidden Exoplanets

From the James Webb Space Telescope to the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), current telescopes have allowed us to detect more than 5,000 exoplanets to date. And with plans to launch in 2027, NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Telescope will help us learn more than ever before about topics like dark energy. One of its biggest focuses will be on exoplanets — planets outside our solar system — both on discovering more of them and on surveying the total number we can expect to find in the galaxy.

There are several ways that telescopes can be used to spot exoplanets. The first and most obvious way is to point the telescope in the direction of a suspected exoplanet and try to observe it directly, which is called direct detection. But this is extremely difficult to do, because exoplanets are so small and dim compared to stars, so it happens rarely.

Another method used by instrument's like NASA's TESS is the transit method, in which the light coming from a star shows a dip in brightness when a planet passes in front of it. By looking at the timing and degree of this dip, researchers can infer information about the planet. Then there's the radial velocity method, in which stars are seen to wobble very slightly due to the gravity of the planets orbiting around them.

In all these cases, astronomers are looking for very small changes to distant stars, so they need very sensitive instruments. And that's where the Roman telescope enters the picture.