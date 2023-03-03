This Vintage Wearable Computer Is Considered One Of The Biggest Tech Failures Of All-Time

Let's jump into the Wayback Machine to 2000. The world had indeed taken Prince's advice and partied in 1999, and somehow survived Y2K without a scratch. Everyone breathed a collective sigh of relief and subsequently unleashed a tidal wave of technological gizmos and gadgets unlike anything ever before seen.

In 2000, Apple released the Mac OS, and USBs flashed into existence. The following year, Microsoft opened Windows XP, Apple kicked off the iPod craze, and Microsoft unboxed the first Xbox. In 2002, T-Mobile gave us a Sidekick, Research In Motion debuted the first Blackberry "smartphone," and a small company named Xybernaut brought us a wearable PC called the Poma.

It was a heady time to be sure, but unless it was your job to be neck-deep in tech in the early aughts, you probably never heard about this face computer. While "Poma" sounds more like a disease you'd catch while exploring the jungles of South America than a piece of computer tech, it did stand for something: Personal Media Appliance. But, it wasn't the Virginia-based company's first go at a "wearable" PC.