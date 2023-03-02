Nintendo Details MAR10 Day Deals, Including A 'Choose One' Mario Switch Bundle

Japanese gaming icon Nintendo has announced the official launch of the MAR10 Day Celebrations for 2023. At an event held at Nintendo's NewYork store in Rockefeller Center, the company kicked off the month-long event that will celebrate all things Mario. For those wondering what Nintendo's MAR10 Day is all about, it refers to Nintendo's iconic video game character Mario whose name, when written in a specific way, reads as MAR10.

Created by Nintendo in 1981, Mario made his first appearance in the arcade game "Donkey Kong," after which he gained many fans. He went on to star in several other Nintendo titles — including the massively popular "Super Mario Bros" series. Today, Mario is widely recognized as a cultural icon and is even familiar among people who have very little connection with gaming and the video game industry.

Nintendo first held the MAR10 day celebration on March 10, 2016, and has regularly celebrated it since then. The MAR10 day celebrations are often marked by promotions, events, and announcements related to the Mario franchise. For Mario fans worldwide, MAR10-day celebrations are also seen as an occasion for them to come together and share their love for all things Mario.

For the 2023 MAR10 Day celebrations, Nintendo has announced a long list of promotions, special events, and activities that users can avail of during the offer period.