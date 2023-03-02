Nintendo Details MAR10 Day Deals, Including A 'Choose One' Mario Switch Bundle
Japanese gaming icon Nintendo has announced the official launch of the MAR10 Day Celebrations for 2023. At an event held at Nintendo's NewYork store in Rockefeller Center, the company kicked off the month-long event that will celebrate all things Mario. For those wondering what Nintendo's MAR10 Day is all about, it refers to Nintendo's iconic video game character Mario whose name, when written in a specific way, reads as MAR10.
Created by Nintendo in 1981, Mario made his first appearance in the arcade game "Donkey Kong," after which he gained many fans. He went on to star in several other Nintendo titles — including the massively popular "Super Mario Bros" series. Today, Mario is widely recognized as a cultural icon and is even familiar among people who have very little connection with gaming and the video game industry.
Nintendo first held the MAR10 day celebration on March 10, 2016, and has regularly celebrated it since then. The MAR10 day celebrations are often marked by promotions, events, and announcements related to the Mario franchise. For Mario fans worldwide, MAR10-day celebrations are also seen as an occasion for them to come together and share their love for all things Mario.
For the 2023 MAR10 Day celebrations, Nintendo has announced a long list of promotions, special events, and activities that users can avail of during the offer period.
2023 MAR10 day deals you can't miss
Starting March 10, the new Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle will let users buy a new Nintendo Switch with red Joy-Con controllers and get one Mario full game (worth $59.99) by paying $299.99. Consumers can choose between the following games; Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Starting March 5, Nintendo is also organizing a sale at select retailers where users can save up to $20 on select Mario games.
Nintendo also offers select Mario games at discounted rates for MAR10 celebrations via a promotional sale event. The first phase of the event goes live on March 10 at 12 a.m. PT and will last until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The second phase of the sale will commence on March 24 at 12 a.m. PT and will last until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Additionally, on March 9, Nintendo will release new downloadable content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It will include eight courses that are part of Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass. Nintendo is also adding a new playable character— Birdo— with this pack.
In addition to these offers, Nintendo has also announced the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios for the general public and shared details about a contest that will earn one lucky winner a free trip to Super Nintendo World. The company has also planned a series of online and offline events for the entire promotional period accessible via the Play Nintendo website and Play Nintendo YouTube channel.