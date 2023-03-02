Today's Wordle Answer #621 - March 2, 2023 Solution And Hints

If you're not sure yet, the solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#621 – March 2, 2023) is above. You're most likely familiar with the word and its meaning — to be higher than or superior to — but like yesterday's puzzle answer, you might have never wondered about its origins.

Well, today we did, and Etymonline reports that the word is originally English, which is an interesting discovery considering that most of the words we encounter in Wordle have foreign influences. "Above" is from Middle English "aboven," from Old English "abufan," earlier "onbufan," which means a higher place.

It took three tries to crack the code today, and we were one step ahead of WordleBot, which did it in four. We owe our luck to a random but strategic starting word, spout. It turned one tile green and left only 128 possible answers. That might sound like a lot, but you should know that the standard Wordle answer pool has about 2,300 words, so sizing down to three digits of probability after the first try was good. We were even luckier with our second guess, crave, and after that the answer was clear. We hope you do even better.