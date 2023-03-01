Today's Wordle Answer #620 - March 1, 2023 Solution And Hints

It's a new month, and we hope you were able to keep your streak alive through February. If you'd like the challenge of preserving it through March, we're here to make the task easier for you. We'll share hints that will help you figure out today's solution on time, and if you prefer to cut to the chase, you can skip ahead to the second section for the answer.

Also, if you're having trouble solving the Wordle on any given day, you can check in with us for help — we publish clues and solutions for Wordle puzzles daily. We'll also share tips and strategies for improving your gameplay moving forward.

Today's mystery word is a noun for an animal that's a large, strong deer relative, also known as a rubber-nosed swamp donkey. This animal sports branched horns that shed every year, and it's the mascot of the American clothing company Abercrombie and Fitch. It has two vowels, O and E, with the former repeated as the second and third letters, respectively. E is the last letter, and the word rhymes with "deuce." It also contains the letter S, but as usual, we won't disclose its exact position, so we don't give too much away.